Quiet through Wednesday, next system arrives later in the week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a wonderful Tuesday! We’ll have plenty of sunshine around with highs taking off well into the 30s. Tomorrow, more of the same is expected with an opportunity to reach or even top 40 degrees in several areas. Our next system is still on track to arrive on Thursday with a mix of rain and snow possible. The second part of the system is still on track to move across our area on Friday. Both parts of that system may bring us minor snow accumulation. Windy and chilly weather is expected behind that cold front with highs this weekend falling to the 20s and lows in the teens. We still see no below-zero air coming, at least for the next 9 days. Have a great day!

