Advertisement

Quiet through Wednesday, next system arrives later in the week

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 4:15 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a wonderful Tuesday! We’ll have plenty of sunshine around with highs taking off well into the 30s. Tomorrow, more of the same is expected with an opportunity to reach or even top 40 degrees in several areas. Our next system is still on track to arrive on Thursday with a mix of rain and snow possible. The second part of the system is still on track to move across our area on Friday. Both parts of that system may bring us minor snow accumulation. Windy and chilly weather is expected behind that cold front with highs this weekend falling to the 20s and lows in the teens. We still see no below-zero air coming, at least for the next 9 days. Have a great day!

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews examine wreckage from a crash at the end of a high-speed chase in Clive.
Officials identify three teens killed in high-speed chase crash in Clive
A vehicle for the Linn County Sheriff's Department.
Man killed in skid loader accident east of Cedar Rapids
Shelby Wittenburg, 25.
Waterloo Police seeking missing woman, baby
COVID-19 vaccine
State reports 83 more COVID-19 deaths in Iowa
Crews work on cleaning up a collision between a train and an SUV on Westcor Drive in Coralville...
Two hurt in collision between SUV, train, in Coralville

Latest News

kcrg wx
Dry today, complex system arrives tomorrow
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Get set for another mild January day
A tree lays on the ground in southeast Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, following a...
2020 breaks record for number of billion-dollar disasters
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast