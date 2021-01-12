Police continue investigation after high-speed chase ends in deadly crash

CLIVE, Iowa (KCCI) - Police in central Iowa continue to investigate what led up to an early morning high-speed chase that ended in a deadly crash.

It started at around 2:00 a.m. Monday in Urbandale and ended in Clive. A caller reported several men were going through her car.

Police chased after them. That’s when the suspect’s vehicle flipped into a parking lot.

Clive Police Department Chief Michael Venema said the pursuit was very short because the suspect vehicle reached speeds of more than 100 mph.

Three teenagers died at the scene, two others were taken to area hospitals.

Police are now investigating and reviewing whether the chase was within policy -- they say there’s nothing indicating it wasn’t.

