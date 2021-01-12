Advertisement

Police continue investigation after high-speed chase ends in deadly crash

Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLIVE, Iowa (KCCI) - Police in central Iowa continue to investigate what led up to an early morning high-speed chase that ended in a deadly crash.

It started at around 2:00 a.m. Monday in Urbandale and ended in Clive. A caller reported several men were going through her car.

Police chased after them. That’s when the suspect’s vehicle flipped into a parking lot.

Clive Police Department Chief Michael Venema said the pursuit was very short because the suspect vehicle reached speeds of more than 100 mph.

Three teenagers died at the scene, two others were taken to area hospitals.

Police are now investigating and reviewing whether the chase was within policy -- they say there’s nothing indicating it wasn’t.

See the story on KCCI’s website.

Copyright 2021 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews examine wreckage from a crash at the end of a high-speed chase in Clive.
Officials identify three teens killed in high-speed chase crash in Clive
A vehicle for the Linn County Sheriff's Department.
Man killed in skid loader accident east of Cedar Rapids
Shelby Wittenburg, 25.
Waterloo Police seeking missing woman, baby
COVID-19 vaccine
State reports 83 more COVID-19 deaths in Iowa
Crews work on cleaning up a collision between a train and an SUV on Westcor Drive in Coralville...
Two hurt in collision between SUV, train, in Coralville

Latest News

American Legion Post 45 in Manchester announced its grill has been recovered.
Police make arrest in theft of Manchester American Legion grill
Local non-profit holding first of many town halls to tackle social issues
Kimberly Graven holds up a phone, showing a social media post she made that garnered donations...
Eastern Iowa educator seeks donations of snow pants, boots for students in need
Iowa BLM Statewide Coalition's legislative priorities
Iowa BLM groups collaborate to push for legislative action in 2021
Nurse Andre McFarlane prepares a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine at the vaccination...
Iowa officials lay out initial plan for COVID-19 Phase 1B