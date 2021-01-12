Operation Quickfind: Janiyah Inez Johnson
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials in North Liberty are asking for the public’s help in locating a teenage girl.
Janiyah Inez Johnson, 17, was last seen at 10:00 p.m. on Monday, December 28, 2020, in North Liberty. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.
Authorities said that she may be in Ottumwa.
Anybody with information should call North Liberty Police at (319) 356-6800. In an emergency, call 911.
