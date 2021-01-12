One unit damaged in northeast Cedar Rapids apartment fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire in a three-story apartment building resulted in damage to one unit, officials said on Tuesday.

At around 3:49 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent to a report of smoke inside the building at 1500 Oakland Road NE. When firefighters arrived, they found the fire in the kitchen area of the unit. While putting out the fire, two dogs were rescued from the apartment and administered oxygen. The dogs were successfully revived using the oxygen treatment.

Firefighters said that the damage was primarily contained within the originating apartment. The other residents of the apartment building were allowed to return to their units after being cleared by officials.

The resident who lived inside the affected apartment was displaced by the fire.

The American Red Cross, Animal Control, Area Ambulance Service, and Cedar Rapids Police Department assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

