Advertisement

Officials: Manatee in Florida had ‘Trump’ drawn on back

A rescued manatee eats a head of lettuce, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2016, at Miami Seaquarium in Miami.
A rescued manatee eats a head of lettuce, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2016, at Miami Seaquarium in Miami.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: Jan. 12, 2021 at 6:02 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOMOSASSA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — State and federal wildlife officials are investigating reports of a manatee found with “Trump” drawn on its back in a Florida river.

The aquatic mammal was spotted over the weekend in the Homosassa River in Citrus County, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed. The area is about 80 miles (130 kilometers) north of Tampa.

“West Indian manatees are essential members of the ecosystems in which they inhabit and are protected under the Endangered Species Act and the Marine Mammal Protection Act,” USFWS Director Aurelia Skipwith said in a statement.

The manatee does not appear to be seriously injured, officials said. It appears that the word was written in algae that had grown on the animal’s back, not scratched into its skin.

Wildlife officials are looking for any information regarding the animal’s harassment. Tips can be reported at 888-404-3922. The Center for Biological Diversity, a nonprofit group that protects endangered animals, is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to a conviction in the case.

Harassing a manatee, a federal crime, is punishable by a $50,000 fine and up to one year in prison.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews examine wreckage from a crash at the end of a high-speed chase in Clive.
Officials identify three teens killed in high-speed chase crash in Clive
A vehicle for the Linn County Sheriff's Department.
Man killed in skid loader accident east of Cedar Rapids
Shelby Wittenburg, 25.
Waterloo Police seeking missing woman, baby
COVID-19 vaccine
State reports 83 more COVID-19 deaths in Iowa
Crews work on cleaning up a collision between a train and an SUV on Westcor Drive in Coralville...
Two hurt in collision between SUV, train, in Coralville

Latest News

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
World warily watches America’s postelection aftershocks
President Donald Trump faces a second impeachment after the Capitol riot.
House takes up impeachment against Trump
Trump supporters stand on top of a police vehicle, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in...
Anti-Semitism seen in Capitol insurrection raises alarms
American Legion Post 45 in Manchester announced its grill has been recovered.
Police make arrest in theft of Manchester American Legion grill
The changes include releasing reserved second doses and the expansion of vaccine availability.
Federal changes to COVID-19 vaccine campaign intended to speed rollout