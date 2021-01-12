Advertisement

Officials identify three teens killed in high-speed chase crash in Clive

Crews examine wreckage from a crash at the end of a high-speed chase in Clive.
Crews examine wreckage from a crash at the end of a high-speed chase in Clive.(KCCI)
By the Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
CLIVE, Iowa (AP) — Police have revealed that three people killed in a crash following a high-speed police chase in central Iowa were teenagers.

Police in the Des Moines suburb of Clive say 16-year-old Emmanuel Martin Nyariel, 14-year-old Majok Martin Nyariel and 14-year-old Zacharia Warsame died in the early Monday crash. Police say two other Des Moines teens, ages 13 and 15, remained hospitalized Tuesday with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the crash happened after the teens fled when officers attempted to stop a stolen car they were in. Police say the car launched into the air as it crossed railroad tracks, flipped several times and hit a utility pole and creek bank.

