Minor league hockey team coming to Coralville

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A professional hockey franchise will be calling Coralville home soon, according to league officials.

The ECHL said that it had approved a team, after Deacon Sports and Entertainment had submitted an application, to begin play there in the 2021-2022 season. The yet-unnamed team will play its games at the Xtream Arena, located at the Iowa River Landing.

“We are excited to bring professional hockey to Coralville,” Dean MacDonald, Chair of Deacon Sports and Entertainment, said, in a statement. “The ECHL product will be a great addition to an already vibrant sports landscape in the region. This announcement is a credit to our strong partnership with the City of Coralville, led by Mayor John Lundell and his significant efforts in helping this initiative happen.”

The installation of a team at the new arena bolsters its standing as an attraction for the general public, according to city officials.

“This announcement continues to build on the excitement and energy generated by the Xtream Arena here in Coralville,” John Lundell, Mayor of Coralville, said, in a statement. “We look forward to a long-standing and successful partnership with Dean and his organization that will provide entertainment for our families, friends, and neighbors. I know both existing and future hockey fans from Coralville and across Iowa will enjoy the level of competition and rich history associated with the ECHL.”

More details about the team, including its name and logo, will be announced in the future, according to team ownership.

