Man killed in skid loader accident east of Cedar Rapids

A vehicle for the Linn County Sheriff's Department.(KCRG File)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was killed in an incident involving heavy machinery near Cedar Rapids, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 1:18 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of the incident at 1774 Cottage Grove Parkway. Deputies said that a man was using a Bobcat skid loader to help clean up downed trees in the area. While operating the equipment, another man was partially backed over, according to deputies.

The man who was backed over was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

