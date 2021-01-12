Judge rules Fairbank man accused of killing his son is not guilty

FAIRBANK, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge has now ruled that a 60-year-old Fairbank man accused of killing his son was not guilty due to insanity.

Authorities charged Daniel Niebuhr with first degree murder for killing his son, 36-year-old Brock Neibuhr back in March 2019.

He admitted to investigators he shot Brock but said he told them he was trying to save himself from hell.

Court documents indicated Niebuhr was diagnosed with a psychotic disorder in February 2019.

The judge ordered doctors to evaluate him at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Oakdale.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.