Independence police arrest man for break-in at Casey’s West on New Year’s Day

Independence police arrested 18-year-old Horatio Richmond for a break-in at Casey's West on New Year's Day.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 6:31 AM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Independence Police Department arrested a man in connection to a break-in at Casey’s West in the early morning hours on New Year’s Day.

Officials said 18-year-old Horatio Richmond, of Winthrop, has been charged with burglary in the second degree.

In a Facebook post, police said Richmond used a pair of tree trimmers to break out the front entryway door. However, Richmond didn’t know there was an employee in the kitchen preparing food. The employee yelled at Richmond and he fled.

Law enforcement were able to locate and arrest Richmond without incident at the Comet Center in Aurora on January 10.

