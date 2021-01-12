Home more than 100 years old saved in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mercy Medical Center and the group ‘Save CR Heritage’ are protecting a more than 100-year-old home in Cedar Rapids.

The home is located at 606 Fifth Avenue Southeast, right next door to Kathy’s Pies downtown.

Mercy Medical Center owns the home, which used to house the Teacher Store nonprofit, but it’s been vacant for the last two years.

Mercy was going to demolish the home, but instead sold it for $1 to Save CR Heritage.

The group said it needs a new roof, a repaired front porch and new ventilation, but is overall in good shape.

