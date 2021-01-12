Advertisement

Gov. Reynolds to deliver annual Condition of the State Address Tuesday night

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 8:17 AM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds will deliver her annual Condition of the State Address Tuesday at 6 p.m.

We will carry it live during a special edition of the KCRG-TV9 News at 6.

We’ll also have reaction from lawmakers and analysts about what her agenda means going forward.

The address will also be streaming on KCRG.com and the KCRG Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews examine wreckage from a crash at the end of a high-speed chase in Clive.
Officials identify three teens killed in high-speed chase crash in Clive
A vehicle for the Linn County Sheriff's Department.
Man killed in skid loader accident east of Cedar Rapids
Shelby Wittenburg, 25.
Waterloo Police seeking missing woman, baby
COVID-19 vaccine
State reports 83 more COVID-19 deaths in Iowa
Crews work on cleaning up a collision between a train and an SUV on Westcor Drive in Coralville...
Two hurt in collision between SUV, train, in Coralville

Latest News

American Legion Post 45 in Manchester announced its grill has been recovered.
Police make arrest in theft of Manchester American Legion grill
Local non-profit holding first of many town halls to tackle social issues
Kimberly Graven holds up a phone, showing a social media post she made that garnered donations...
Eastern Iowa educator seeks donations of snow pants, boots for students in need
Iowa BLM Statewide Coalition's legislative priorities
Iowa BLM groups collaborate to push for legislative action in 2021
Nurse Andre McFarlane prepares a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine at the vaccination...
Iowa officials lay out initial plan for COVID-19 Phase 1B