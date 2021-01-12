Advertisement

Get set for another mild January day

By Joe Winters
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a mild and bright Tuesday, an even milder Wednesday heads our way. Southwest wind with a partly cloudy sky pushes highs close to if not topping 40. Clouds roll back in ahead of a cold front on Thursday. This system brings some rain and snow showers Thursday with a chance for snow on Friday. Windy conditions also build for the end of the week.

