Get set for another mild January day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a mild and bright Tuesday, an even milder Wednesday heads our way. Southwest wind with a partly cloudy sky pushes highs close to if not topping 40. Clouds roll back in ahead of a cold front on Thursday. This system brings some rain and snow showers Thursday with a chance for snow on Friday. Windy conditions also build for the end of the week.

