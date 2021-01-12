Fire at home on northwest side of Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire at a home on the northwest side of Cedar Rapids caused damage, according to reports.

The fire was initially reported at around 2:48 p.m., according to officials. It is initially believed the attached porch on a home in the 900 block of A Avenue NW was on fire, with firefighters observing visible fire and smoke from the back of the house.

The occupants of the home were escaping from the structure when firefighters arrived, though nobody among four adults and two children were injured.

The damage to the back side of the house was significant enough to make it uninhabitable, officials said.

An investigation into what caused the fire is ongoing.

