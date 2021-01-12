Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce launches new program to promote and help local bars and restaurants

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce announced the start of a new program to support local bars and restaurants affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program, called the Restaurant Caucus, includes weekly gift card giveaways, monthly deal newsletters, and video spotlights for local restaurants.

Every week, the Chamber will be giving away one $50 gift card to a random contestant who posts a photo of their takeout order on social media using #DBQEats in the post. Aside from that, every Thursday, the Chamber will highlight a member restaurant with a brief video to uncover what inspires each local restauranteur.

Lastly, the Chamber will be reintroducing a monthly “deals” newsletter. The goal is to keep people in Dubuque up to date on the best deals around town for lunch, dinner, and everything in-between.

Molly Grover, president and CEO of the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce, said the intention behind the program is to provide marketing and more visibility to local bars and restaurants.

Grover said the Chamber will be gathering input from restaurants to better understand their advocacy and policy needs at the local, state, and federal levels.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.