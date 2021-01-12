Advertisement

Cedar Rapids residents ready to win $625M jackpot; largest in nearly 2 years

Iowans who bought Powerball and Mega Millions tickets have a chance to win more than $1 billion dollars the next two days.
By Natalie Morris
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People in Iowa who participate in the state lottery are getting their hopes up to win the eighth-largest jackpot in U.S. history.

The Mega Millions jackpot of $625 million, drawing on Tuesday night, is the largest lottery prize in nearly two years. The Powerball, which draws on Wednesday night, isn’t far behind with an estimated jackpot of $550 million. Together, a chance to win more than $1 billion.

Angie Barton, from Cedar Rapids, purchased 15 Powerball tickets at Hy-Vee on Johnson Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. Barton said, if she won the lottery, she would help her family and go on lots of trips.

“Well I’m semi-retired right now, but my husband would have to quit and he’s an auto mechanic, and we’d go fishing!” Barton said.

Terri Kilts, a Cedar Rapids resident who also bought tickets in Hy-Vee on Johnson Avenue, said she previously won $30,000 from the Iowa lottery, and its what keeps her kicking.

“For me, I just bought like 3 sets, but for work we’ve got like 35 sets a piece for both games,” Kilts said.

The cut off for purchasing a Mega Millions ticket is Tuesday night, while the deadline to purchase a Powerball is Wednesday night. Tickets need to be purchased by 9 p.m. on both days.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews examine wreckage from a crash at the end of a high-speed chase in Clive.
Officials identify three teens killed in high-speed chase crash in Clive
A vehicle for the Linn County Sheriff's Department.
Man killed in skid loader accident east of Cedar Rapids
Shelby Wittenburg, 25.
Waterloo Police seeking missing woman, baby
COVID-19 vaccine
State reports 83 more COVID-19 deaths in Iowa
Crews work on cleaning up a collision between a train and an SUV on Westcor Drive in Coralville...
Two hurt in collision between SUV, train, in Coralville

Latest News

American Legion Post 45 in Manchester announced its grill has been recovered.
Police make arrest in theft of Manchester American Legion grill
Local non-profit holding first of many town halls to tackle social issues
Kimberly Graven holds up a phone, showing a social media post she made that garnered donations...
Eastern Iowa educator seeks donations of snow pants, boots for students in need
Iowa BLM Statewide Coalition's legislative priorities
Iowa BLM groups collaborate to push for legislative action in 2021
Nurse Andre McFarlane prepares a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine at the vaccination...
Iowa officials lay out initial plan for COVID-19 Phase 1B