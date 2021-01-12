Cedar Rapids residents ready to win $625M jackpot; largest in nearly 2 years

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People in Iowa who participate in the state lottery are getting their hopes up to win the eighth-largest jackpot in U.S. history.

The Mega Millions jackpot of $625 million, drawing on Tuesday night, is the largest lottery prize in nearly two years. The Powerball, which draws on Wednesday night, isn’t far behind with an estimated jackpot of $550 million. Together, a chance to win more than $1 billion.

Angie Barton, from Cedar Rapids, purchased 15 Powerball tickets at Hy-Vee on Johnson Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. Barton said, if she won the lottery, she would help her family and go on lots of trips.

“Well I’m semi-retired right now, but my husband would have to quit and he’s an auto mechanic, and we’d go fishing!” Barton said.

Terri Kilts, a Cedar Rapids resident who also bought tickets in Hy-Vee on Johnson Avenue, said she previously won $30,000 from the Iowa lottery, and its what keeps her kicking.

“For me, I just bought like 3 sets, but for work we’ve got like 35 sets a piece for both games,” Kilts said.

The cut off for purchasing a Mega Millions ticket is Tuesday night, while the deadline to purchase a Powerball is Wednesday night. Tickets need to be purchased by 9 p.m. on both days.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.