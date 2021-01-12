Cedar Rapids man arrested after car chase Monday night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man faces multiple charges after leading authorities on a vehicle chase Monday night.

Around 8:50 p.m., a Linn County deputy was called to a disturbance at the Casey’s at Highway 13 and Mount Vernon Road. The suspect drove off shortly afterwards.

The chase came to an end at Mount Vernon Road and 17th Street Southeast.

Law enforcement arrested 35-year-old Nathan Thornton.

Officials said he had driven off the streets, through yards and alleys, then backed into a Sheriff’s Deputies vehicle causing minor damage.

Thornton faces an assault charge, as well as an OWI and eluding charges.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.