Another day full on sunshine

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another day full of sunshine across eastern Iowa. Highs this afternoon will rise into the mid to upper 30s.

Overnight, a few clouds build in and lows drop into the mid to upper 20s. Expect a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day and many areas may get close to the 40-degree mark tomorrow afternoon.

The next system pushes through Thursday that brings the chance of a rain/snow mix at first before transitioning into snow Thursday night and into Friday. Minor snow accumulations are possible. Gusty winds will also start on Thursday with this system. After precipitation pushes out, colder air moves in. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-30s and then we fall into the mid-20s by the weekend.

