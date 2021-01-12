Amana Colonies to hold Winterfest January 23

AMANA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Amana Colonies will host its annual Winterfest starting at 10 a.m. on January 23 with its first-ever Winterfest parade.

Organizers for the event said the parade will be themed “Frozen in Time,” and will serve to kick off the festivities.

There will be music, winter games, the annual beard contest and more.

For a full schedule of events visit AmanaColonies.com

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.