Waterloo police respond to hit-and-run incident

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A boy was hit by an SUV on Saturday while playing basketball in the street across from his residence.

Police were called to the 500 block of Nicholas Street at about 5:43 p.m. on Saturday for the hit-and-run incident.

The victim told police he was playing basketball in the roadway when a light-tan SUV struck him head-on with front passenger side bumper.

The vehicle was driving from City View Street went onto Nicholas Street, went around the dead-end cul-de-sac and went back east. That’s when the vehicle struck the boy.

The boy told police he saw the female driver get on her phone and drive back north on City View. The boy said the driver had light brown hair, and was possibly in her 30′s. The vehicle had chains on the back tires.

Officials said the victim had a swollen spot on his chest, but didn’t have any redness or bruising. The boy’s mother took him to Urgent Care to get checked out.

Police were unable to locate a vehicle matching the description in the area.

