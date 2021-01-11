Advertisement

Two injured in Black Hawk County crash on Sunday

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 4:22 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A man from Robins and a juvenile passenger were injured in a crash that sent both of them to the hospital on Sunday.

Officials said it happened at around 5:26 p.m. in the 7000 block of North Black Hawk Buchanan Avenue.

The man was driving south when he entered the west ditch.

Officials have not reported the condition of the two people.

