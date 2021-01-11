Advertisement

“This isn’t right”: Iowa Congresswoman and GOP Chairman respond to President Trump’s Twitter ban

Representative Ashley Hinson and Iowa GOP Chairman Jeff Kaufmann voice their disapproval of President Trump’s recent, permanent ban on Twitter
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson and Iowa GOP Chairman Jeff Kaufmann have both tweeted their disapproval of President Trump recent, permanent ban from Twitter.

In a Twitter post on Saturday, Hinson posted screenshots of Twitter posts by the Chinese Embassy in the US, Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the now-blank account of President Trump’s, with Hinson writing “This isn’t right.”

In a retweet of Hinson’s post, Kaufmann wrote “It is completely outrageous that @Twitter would ban the leader of the free world while allowing accounts of Porn Hub, the CCP and the Ayatollah. Silencing those who disagree with you is un-American, and solves nothing.”

On Friday, Hinson tweeted a statement stating that she will oppose any efforts to impeach President Trump again, saying “We don’t need any further division right now.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

