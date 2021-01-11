“This isn’t right”: Iowa Congresswoman and GOP Chairman respond to President Trump’s Twitter ban

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson and Iowa GOP Chairman Jeff Kaufmann have both tweeted their disapproval of President Trump recent, permanent ban from Twitter.

In a Twitter post on Saturday, Hinson posted screenshots of Twitter posts by the Chinese Embassy in the US, Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the now-blank account of President Trump’s, with Hinson writing “This isn’t right.”

In a retweet of Hinson’s post, Kaufmann wrote “It is completely outrageous that @Twitter would ban the leader of the free world while allowing accounts of Porn Hub, the CCP and the Ayatollah. Silencing those who disagree with you is un-American, and solves nothing.”

On Friday, Hinson tweeted a statement stating that she will oppose any efforts to impeach President Trump again, saying “We don’t need any further division right now.”

