Advertisement

Spotting child abuse during virtual learning, QC Child Abuse Council gives tips

By Marci Clark
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 8:06 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Teachers are some of the main reporters of child abuse, but protecting kids may be harder during virtual learning.

“Teachers are being pulled in both directions teaching both in-person and virtually some days. It can hinder their instincts,” says Brooke Hendrickx, Director of Development and Communications with Child Abuse Council Quad Cities.

The council says reports of abuse are usually up when school starts.

“The easiest way to explain it is kids are back in front of mandated reporters, they are not home. So during the beginning of the pandemic when we really didn’t have remote school, we saw a significant decrease in child abuse reports because kids were separated from those mandated reporters,” says Hendrickx.

The stress of the pandemic may lead to more abuse, but spotting the signs of it through a computer is challenging.

“When going back to school virtually or in the classroom we are advising teachers to do what they have been doing. Look for those same signs that you would in a classroom. Encourage students to turn their cameras on even just for a little bit to check in,” Hendrickx says.

Finding creative ways to engage with students virtually and keeping them connected is key.

“The pandemic has decreased our connections with one another and usually it’s those connections that help to alleviate our stresses,” she says.

Hendrickx reminds adults, teachers, and caregivers to stay vigilant, be observant, and ask kids questions.

She says, “The more eyes watching out for a child, the better off that child is.”

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign displaying "wear a mask" sits in front of the Jesse Franklin Taylor Education Center,...
COVID-19 hospitalization numbers continue to show slow improvement
Rep. Ashley Hinson was sworn in Jan. 3, 2020.
“This isn’t right”: Iowa Congresswoman and GOP Chairman respond to President Trump’s Twitter ban
Trump supporters participate in a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington. As Congress...
Poll: Most Americans think Trump should be removed
Missing Jones County girls found safe in Illinois
Missing Jones County teens found in Illinois
A utility truck traveling northbound on Highway 151 in Linn County rolled over into a body of...
Truck rolls into water in Linn County

Latest News

Sphynx carved out of snow in Cedar Rapids
Sphinx carved out of snow in Cedar Rapids
Waterloo police respond to hit-and-run incident
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa legislators to return to session with security in mind
police
Police: Several in car fleeing Iowa police killed in crash