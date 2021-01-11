Reynolds orders flags at half-staff to honor of fallen Capitol Officers

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) -Governor Kim Reynolds has ordered all flags to be lowered immediately to half-staff until Wednesday.

According to a statement from the Governor’s Office on Sunday, the move is to honor and remember United States Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick and Howard Liebengood, as well as Capitol Police Officers and law enforcement all across Iowa and the U.S.

Sicknick died as a result of injuries he sustained defending the Capitol building during Wednesday’s riot. Liebengood, another Capitol Police officer who defended the against rioters last week and died off-duty in what’s being reported as an apparent suicide.

“We mourn the loss of Capitol Police Officers Brian D. Sicknick and Howard Liebengood who stood bravely in defense of our country and the Capitol on January 6, 2021,” said Reynolds in the statement. “While we can never fully realize their sacrifice and the pain felt by their loved ones, let’s honor what they stood for. May God continue to bless and watch over the brave men and women of law enforcement who willingly put themselves on the line to protect our people, our communities, and uphold the rule of law.”

Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex. Flags will also be half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flags at half-staff for the same length of time.

