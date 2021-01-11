Advertisement

Police: Several in car fleeing Iowa police killed in crash

police
police(wagm)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLIVE, Iowa (AP) — Officials in central Iowa say at least three people have died in a dramatic crash following a police chase that reached speeds of more than 100 mph.

Clive police say the crash happened early Monday morning, after officers attempted to stop a stolen car suspected in an earlier theft case in nearby Urbandale.

Police say the car refused to stop and reached speeds of more than 100 mph before launching into the air as it crossed railroad tracks, flipped several times and hit a utility pole and creek bank.

Police found five young males, several of who were ejected from the car, at the scene.

Police say three have died from their injuries and two have been taken to hospitals.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign displaying "wear a mask" sits in front of the Jesse Franklin Taylor Education Center,...
COVID-19 hospitalization numbers continue to show slow improvement
Rep. Ashley Hinson was sworn in Jan. 3, 2020.
“This isn’t right”: Iowa Congresswoman and GOP Chairman respond to President Trump’s Twitter ban
Trump supporters participate in a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington. As Congress...
Poll: Most Americans think Trump should be removed
Missing Jones County girls found safe in Illinois
Missing Jones County teens found in Illinois
A utility truck traveling northbound on Highway 151 in Linn County rolled over into a body of...
Truck rolls into water in Linn County

Latest News

Sphynx carved out of snow in Cedar Rapids
Sphinx carved out of snow in Cedar Rapids
Waterloo police respond to hit-and-run incident
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa legislators to return to session with security in mind
Spotting child abuse virtually
Spotting child abuse during virtual learning, QC Child Abuse Council gives tips