Iowa man sentenced to 25 years in prison for shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison in connection with a shooting last April.

Littleton Clark, 41, was sentenced Friday in the April 12 shooting that took place outside a Des Moines apartment complex.

Police said Clark fired into a group of people and wounded another man twice in the torso. The victim survived but needed surgery after the shooting.

Court records show that 41-year-old Littleton Clark pleaded guilty last month to assault and two weapons charges as part of a deal with prosecutors.

In return, an attempted murder charge and two other charges were dropped.

