Iowa legislators to return to session with security in mind

Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 8:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The start of the Iowa legislative session on Monday comes less than a week after the riots at the U.S. Capitol.

It’s something lawmakers, staff, and law enforcement are keeping in mind.

Large gatherings aren’t uncommon during the legislative session. The Iowa State Patrol said many people will probably try to visit or gather at the Capitol through the legislative session, and that’s something it is prepared for.

In the past, people organizing gatherings have reached out to the Iowa State Patrol. But with last Wednesday’s scene at the U.S. Capitol in mind, the State Patrol says it’s staying vigilant ahead of time.

“We have many people and many resources that are out there just looking and monitoring the different climate that might be out there and things that are happening,” Sgt. Alex Dinkla, with the Iowa State Patrol said.

Some lawmakers say they’re not afraid of returning to the statehouse today.

“The Iowa State Capitol has consistently and constantly been a place of respect and the exchanging of ideas,” said Rep. Bobby Kaufmann.

“I have faith in the people who protect the Iowa State Capitol that we will be safe and that violence won’t come to the Iowa State Capitol,” said Rep. Jennifer Konfrst.

A group called Informed Choice Iowa plans to protest today at the state capitol in response to mask mandates and what they call Iowa’s Unconstitutional Emergency Powers.

