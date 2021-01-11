Iowa farmers expand international presence

STATE CENTER, Iowa (WOI) - Small family pork farmers across Iowa are getting a chance to grow their global presence.

Berkwoods Farms is located in State House, Iowa. That’s in Marshall county.

The co-op for more than 80 specialty pork farmers is selling more and more product in Japan.

It says Berkshire pigs produce higher quality pork products. Demand for it is growing at fine dining restaurants in Japan.

There’s also plans to supply an Iowa-themed restaurant there. And later this year, farmers will provide pork products, like bacon and hot dogs, to U.S. athletes competing in the Olympics.

“The U.S. Olympic team will be eating Berkshire pork from Berkwood farms right out of the heart of Iowa, which is pretty exciting,” Berkwood Farms CEO Nick Jones said.

The group said it hopes to grow its international presence by another 20 percent over the next several years.

