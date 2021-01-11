Iowa City extends mask mandate to end of May

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - People in Iowa City will be required to wear a face mask in public for much of the first half of the year in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, according to city officials.

Bruce Teague, Iowa City’s mayor, made the extension official on Monday. The mandate now will remain in place until May 31, 2021. It requires persons to wear a face-covering that covers the nose and mouth in public spaces. This includes such places as any retail stores, outside areas where social distancing of at least six feet is not possible, public transportation, and ride-providing services like taxis, carpools, or ride-sharing.

Masks are not required when a person is alone or with members of their household, in a personal vehicle, jogging or biking outdoors, eating or drinking at a restaurant, when a service requires removal of a mask, or other circumstances where the law prohibits a facial covering. Exceptions will also be made for those who are two years old or younger, those with breathing troubles or use a breathing device, and those in a public safety role.

Businesses will be required to post signage to tell customers to wear masks, according to the order.

Iowa City’s mask mandate was first put into effect on July 21, 2020. It was extended in November 2020 until mid-January.

Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office has asserted that local officials do not have the ability to issue mandates more restrictive than what state public health officials decide.

