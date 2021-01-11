Former Hawkeye football star Tippett elected to hall of fame

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A former standout defensive end for the University of Iowa’s football program has been elected to the College Football Hall of Fame.

Andre Tippett, who played for the Hawkeyes between 1979 and 1981, will be in the 2021 class, according to the National Football Foundation. He will be inducted along with former Hawkeye and teammate Bob Stoops, who played for the school between 1978 and 1982. Stoops is being honored for his coaching career at Oklahoma University between 1999 and 2016.

Tippett began playing football in high school, according to the University of Iowa. His determination and physical gifts drew attention from college football programs, with Tippett ending up at Iowa. He was a consensus first-team all-American in 1982 and holds the single-season record for tackles for loss yardage, amounting to 153 yards on 20 such tackles in the 1980 season.

Tippett later was drafted by the New England Patriots in 1982, where he enjoyed a successful 11-year career. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2008.

The formal induction ceremony will take place on Dec. 7, 2021.

