Breasia Terrell missing for 6 months

Breasia Terrell, 10.
Breasia Terrell, 10.(Courtesy: Davenport Police Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - January 10th marks six months since Breasia Terrell went missing.

The then ten-year-old was last seen July 10th in the 2700 block of East 53rd Street in Davenport. As of December, Davenport Police say they’ve investigated over 170 tips regarding her disappearance and they’re “working diligently” to find her.

Officials say there are three investigators with the police department and one supervisor who are assigned to the case, along with two agents from the FBI.

The Davenport Police Department is continuing to ask for the public’s assistance in providing any information regarding the whereabouts of Breasia. In July, the police department named Henry Dinkins as a person of interest in Breasia’s disappearance and asked for any information regarding his whereabouts between 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020 to 12:00 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020.

The FBI announced a $10,000 reward for information that leads to locating Breasia or the arrest of anyone who was involved in her disappearance. Davenport police ask those with information to contact them at (563) 326-6126 or email missingchild@davenportiowa.com.

