A few peeks of sunshine possible today

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 4:06 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect mostly cloudy skies today with the potential of seeing a few peeks of sunshine or filtered sunshine by the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 30s.

A bit more sunshine is expected for tomorrow and that could allow some areas to reach temperatures in the low to mid-30s. This could cause a snowmelt which could lead to some slick spots on the roadways tomorrow night or even some patchy areas of fog.

Cloud cover quickly moves back into the area heading into Wednesday as our next system approaches. A weak cold front brings the chance of a rain/snow mix on Thursday that could linger into Friday. Otherwise, highs in the mid-30s through Thursday, before dropping back below freezing by the end of the week.

