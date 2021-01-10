Advertisement

When will the sunshine return?

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After consistently cloudy, cool weather for the last few days, we are finally seeing some change on the horizon.

Into Monday, look for some filtered sun at times as clouds to thin somewhat, becoming mostly cloudy. Highs climb a few degrees into the upper 20s and low 30s. More sunshine is expected Tuesday. Wednesday looks to be one of the warmer days this week with highs in the mid 30s, though cloud cover will push back in, becoming partly to mostly cloudy.

Temperatures will be similar Thursday but a weak system could bring some rain and snow to the region into Friday. Chances are small and look isolated. Quiet and cooler weather settles back in for the weekend.

