Advertisement

Trump supporters, counter-protesters clash in San Diego

San Diego police clash with protesters after a gathering was declared an unlawful assembly,...
San Diego police clash with protesters after a gathering was declared an unlawful assembly, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in San Diego. Supporters of President Donald Trump clashed with counter-protesters in San Diego on Saturday, prompting police to declare the gathering an unlawful assembly because of acts of violence.(Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: Jan. 9, 2021 at 10:31 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Supporters of President Donald Trump clashed with counter-protesters in San Diego on Saturday, prompting police to declare the gathering an unlawful assembly because of acts of violence.

Officers were hit with rocks, bottles and eggs, police said, and the crowd directed pepper spray at them.

KSWB-TV tweeted video of counter demonstrators, most of them dressed in black and waving an antifa flag, throwing a folding chair and spraying a chemical irritant at a smaller group of people participating in the march on the Pacific Beach boardwalk.

The station said in other instances, members of both groups shoved and threw objects at one another.

Police sent in dozens of officers in riot gear to separate the two groups. Police asked residents to stay away from the area and warned that those who refused to disperse may be cited or arrested.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign displaying "wear a mask" sits in front of the Jesse Franklin Taylor Education Center,...
COVID-19 hospitalization numbers continue to show slow improvement
Rep. Ashley Hinson was sworn in Jan. 3, 2020.
“This isn’t right”: Iowa Congresswoman and GOP Chairman respond to President Trump’s Twitter ban
Trump supporters participate in a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington. As Congress...
Poll: Most Americans think Trump should be removed
Missing Jones County girls found safe in Illinois
Missing Jones County teens found in Illinois
A utility truck traveling northbound on Highway 151 in Linn County rolled over into a body of...
Truck rolls into water in Linn County

Latest News

President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of...
LIVE: Trump faces ‘incitement of insurrection’ impeachment charge
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Who were they? Records reveal Trump fans who stormed Capitol
In this Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, file photo, golfers play golf at Trump National Golf Club in...
PGA Championship leaving Trump National for ’22 tournament
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Capitol assault a more sinister attack than first appeared
LIVE: House files articles of impeachment against Trump