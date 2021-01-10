Advertisement

Poll: Most Americans think Trump should be removed

By ABC News and KCRG News Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 6:23 AM CST
WASHINGTON (ABC/KCRG) - Most Americans support President Donald Trump being removed from office before the end of his term, following riots at the U.S. Capitol by a group of his supporters, according to a new poll.

The ABC News/Ipsos poll, released Sunday morning, showed that 56% of adults are in favor of Trump being removed. 43% would not support such an action, according to the poll. The support is largely partisan, with only 13% of Republicans in favor. The overwhelming majority of Democrats support removal, with 58% of Independents in support.

Democrats intend to introduce at least one article of impeachment this week, according to reports, with passage seemingly increasingly likely in the House.

67% of people blame Trump for what took place at the Capitol on Wednesday, while 15% say the president should take none of the blame.

The poll also found that while over two-thirds of the population overall think President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral victory was accurate, around 73% of Republicans do not view it as legitimate.

The poll was conducted by Ipsos Public Affairs’ KnowledgePanel on January 8 through 9. 570 adults were surveyed, leading to a margin of error of 4.7%.

