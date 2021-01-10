Advertisement

Iowa lawmakers likely will talk taxes, voting, guns, schools

By DAVID PITT, Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Legislature will convene Monday with Republicans holding large majorities and promising an agenda that could include tax cuts and changes to voting, gun, and school attendance laws.

Republicans expanded their majority in the House in November and maintained their edge in the Senate. They see the election as an affirmation that voters support the conservative actions they have taken since winning full control of the Legislature in 2016.

The GOP to-do list is expected to include efforts to reduce taxes, making changes to voting rules, expand gun rights and require in-school attendance despite concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

The 150 lawmakers will gather in the Statehouse with no mask requirements and rules that do not require disclosure of a positive COVID-19 test.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign displaying "wear a mask" sits in front of the Jesse Franklin Taylor Education Center,...
COVID-19 hospitalization numbers continue to show slow improvement
Rep. Ashley Hinson was sworn in Jan. 3, 2020.
“This isn’t right”: Iowa Congresswoman and GOP Chairman respond to President Trump’s Twitter ban
Trump supporters participate in a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington. As Congress...
Poll: Most Americans think Trump should be removed
Missing Jones County girls found safe in Illinois
Missing Jones County teens found in Illinois
A utility truck traveling northbound on Highway 151 in Linn County rolled over into a body of...
Truck rolls into water in Linn County

Latest News

Sphynx carved out of snow in Cedar Rapids
Sphinx carved out of snow in Cedar Rapids
Waterloo police respond to hit-and-run incident
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa legislators to return to session with security in mind
Spotting child abuse virtually
Spotting child abuse during virtual learning, QC Child Abuse Council gives tips
police
Police: Several in car fleeing Iowa police killed in crash