Hawkeyes get revenge on Minnesota for Christmas Day loss

Garza scores 33, No. 5 Iowa beats No. 16 Minnesota 86-71
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) drives to the basket over Minnesota center Liam Robbins (0) during...
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) drives to the basket over Minnesota center Liam Robbins (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 86-71. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) -Luka Garza scored 33 points and Joe Wieskamp added 20 as No. 5 Iowa defeated No. 16 Minnesota 86-71.

Jordan Bohannon had 19 points and a career-high 14 assists for the Hawkeyes, who avenged their overtime loss to the Golden Gophers on Christmas.

Iowa led 39-37 at halftime and opened the second half with a 22-6 run. Garza had 10 of his points in that stretch.

Minnesota rallied from a 63-45 deficit to get to within five points twice late in the second half.

Both Gach and Marcus Carr scored 13 points apiece for the Gophers.

Minnesota had defeated Iowa 102-95 in overtime on Dec. 25 by coming back from seven points down with 44 seconds left.

