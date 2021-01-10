Dyersville staple, Country Junction, among 100-thousand businesses closing due to COVID-19

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The pandemic has made it harder for small-town businesses, even well-established businesses, to survive.

A Dyersville staple, Country Junction Family Restaurant, closed its doors in an announcement over social media. In the post, it stated it was severely impacted by the pandemic.

“I’ve grown up here,” said Textile Brewing owner Tom Olberding. “It has been in town for 30-years. I can’t believe they closed their doors.”

Country Junction wasn’t alone. In a letter to Congress pleading for additional funding for restaurants, the National Restaurant Association estimated about 110,000 restaurants have had to close their doors. It said many of those businesses were well established in their towns with an average age of 16 years. 16% percent of the businesses were serving food for 30 years or more, like Country Junction.

“Everybody knew they had wonderful food,” said Olberding. “It’s sad. I don’t know what’s going to replace them.”

Olberding said he doesn’t know what might be next, but he was ready to put the pandemic behind him.

“I’m looking forward to 2021,” he said. “We have a baseball game coming this summer, and we have a beautiful building opening behind us. We need to get past the virus and get people vaccinated.”

