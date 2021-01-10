Advertisement

COVID-19 hospitalization numbers continue to show slow improvement

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Metrics related to the novel coronavirus showed consistent trends on Sunday morning as with the last several days, according to state data.

As of 10:30 a.m., the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 1,330 people who had tested positive for COVID-19 were added to the state’s total, which now stands at 296,441. 255,955 people are considered recovered from the disease, an increase of 853.

11 more people who died from COVID-19 were added to the state’s total, which is now 4,138 since the pandemic began.

541 patients are in Iowa hospitals due to COVID-19, a net decrease of eight. 105 of those patients are in intensive care units, a net decrease of five. 41 require the use of a ventilator, a net decrease of six. 72 people were newly-admitted to Iowa hospitals during the 24-hour reporting period, roughly the same as Saturday morning’s report.

An additional 3,946 people had test results reported by public and private labs over the last 24 hours. The positivity rate for this batch of tests was 33.7%, slightly lower than the previous day’s 35.6%. The positivity rate computed using this method may differ from the number on the state’s coronavirus dashboard, due to the fact that it uses the number of people tested, not the overall number of tests including people who have been repeatedly tested.

A total of 1,394,799 people in Iowa have been tested since the start of the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Ashley Hinson was sworn in Jan. 3, 2020.
“This isn’t right”: Iowa Congresswoman and GOP Chairman respond to President Trump’s Twitter ban
Trump supporters participate in a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington. As Congress...
Poll: Most Americans think Trump should be removed
Missing Jones County girls found safe in Illinois
Missing Jones County teens found in Illinois
A utility truck traveling northbound on Highway 151 in Linn County rolled over into a body of...
Truck rolls into water in Linn County

Latest News

Sphynx carved out of snow in Cedar Rapids
Sphinx carved out of snow in Cedar Rapids
Waterloo police respond to hit-and-run incident
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa legislators to return to session with security in mind
Spotting child abuse virtually
Spotting child abuse during virtual learning, QC Child Abuse Council gives tips
police
Police: Several in car fleeing Iowa police killed in crash