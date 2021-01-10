COVID-19 hospitalization numbers continue to show slow improvement

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Metrics related to the novel coronavirus showed consistent trends on Sunday morning as with the last several days, according to state data.

As of 10:30 a.m., the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 1,330 people who had tested positive for COVID-19 were added to the state’s total, which now stands at 296,441. 255,955 people are considered recovered from the disease, an increase of 853.

11 more people who died from COVID-19 were added to the state’s total, which is now 4,138 since the pandemic began.

541 patients are in Iowa hospitals due to COVID-19, a net decrease of eight. 105 of those patients are in intensive care units, a net decrease of five. 41 require the use of a ventilator, a net decrease of six. 72 people were newly-admitted to Iowa hospitals during the 24-hour reporting period, roughly the same as Saturday morning’s report.

An additional 3,946 people had test results reported by public and private labs over the last 24 hours. The positivity rate for this batch of tests was 33.7%, slightly lower than the previous day’s 35.6%. The positivity rate computed using this method may differ from the number on the state’s coronavirus dashboard, due to the fact that it uses the number of people tested, not the overall number of tests including people who have been repeatedly tested.

A total of 1,394,799 people in Iowa have been tested since the start of the pandemic.

