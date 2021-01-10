Clouds stay stubborn again in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mother Nature hits the repeat button to end the weekend, with another day that features a lot of cloud cover. As such, it will be another day where our temperatures remain pretty stagnant, with highs expected to be in the mid 20s once again.

There may be some trend toward clouds breaking up a bit tonight, continuing into Monday with partly cloudy skies. This sets up a warmup toward 30 and just beyond that begins with the start of the work week.

Overall, the forecast is relatively quiet. The next chance for rain and snow is present on Thursday, lingering into Friday, though the strength of the system appears fairly weak.

Temperatures slide just below normal by next weekend.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.