Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control says increase in dog adoptions causing limited supply during pandemic

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some animal shelters and rescue groups across the country say the pandemic has increased demand for adopting dogs so much that supply has become limited. One Cedar Rapids agency says they’ve also seen this trend.

Ronald Schlabs with Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control says when things went on lockdown they had quite a few people adopting dogs, since most people would be at home more, but he says they got very low and are still low on available dogs. Schlabs says that’s caused adoptions to slow down as well. They are still pushing efforts to get dogs adopted but says there are things people should keep in mind when considering that.

“Keep in mind if their job may require them to end going back into the office, just keep things like that in mind. Is this going to be something I can still commit to once life returns to quote on quote normal again, and I’m gone for eight hours a day. Because as we want to get animals out of our shelter into homes, we want to make sure that those home they go to is going to be forever,” Schlabs said.

Schlabs says another thing the pandemic has affected is being able to have vaccination or micro chip clinics, but they hope to start those back up later this year.

People can find available on the their page on the Pet Finder website.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.