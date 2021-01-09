Vinton man likely died from hypothermia, authorities say

VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) -Investigators believe a rural Vinton man likely died from hypothermia.

James Bright, 84, was found dead at his home by Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation assisted with the investigation and do not believe there was any foul play. Officials are still waiting for the full autopsy report.

A friend told KCRG-TV9 that Bright was blind.

Bright was the owner of Bright’s Piano on Ellis Boulevard in Cedar Rapids for many years.

