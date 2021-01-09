Advertisement

U.S. Attorney for Iowa’s Southern District resigns

Marc Krickbaum, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa, announced he was resigning...
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 4:59 PM CST
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -The U.S. Attorney based in Des Moines has resigned.

Marc Krickbaum announced Thursday that he was resigning as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa. Krickbaum did not give a reason for his resignation.

President Donald Trump appointed Krickbaum to the post in July 2017.

Before his appointment, he worked for almost a decade as a prosecutor in Chicago and Des Moines.

The federal prosecutor’s office for the Southern District hold courts in Davenport, Des Moines and Council Bluffs.

No replacement or interim U.S. Attorney was named.

