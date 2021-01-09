Truck rolls into water in Linn County

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) -A man was rescued after a truck he was driving rolled over into a body of water in Linn County on Saturday.

Emergency crews were called to a rollover accident near Highway 151, just east of Jordans Grove Rd., at 1:11 P.M.

When they arrived, they discovered a Michels utility truck that was traveling northbound and entered the south ditch, rolling on its side before coming to a stop after entering the water.

The truck stopped before going completely under water and the driver was uninjured.

The driver was identified as Daniel Utecht, 56, of Campbellsport, Wisconsin.

Utecht was evaluated after being removed from the truck and refused further medical treatment.

Authorities say a blown front tire appears to be the cause of the accident.

Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies along with Linn County Sheriff’s Rescue, the Marion Fire Department, Marion Rescue, Area Ambulance Service, Lifeguard Air Ambulance service and Linn County Hazmat all assisted with the accident.

The Marion Fire Department, Area Ambulance and Linn Co Sheriff's Department are on scene of a rescue on highway 151 northbound at Jordan's Grove Rd. Xown to 1 lane. Expect delays. Posted by Marion Firefighters Association - Marion Fire Department on Saturday, January 9, 2021

