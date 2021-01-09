Still socked in with cloudy skies

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cloudy skies look to continue into the end of the weekend and even next week along with an overall quiet weather pattern.

The cloud cover will continue to limit our temperature range. Temperatures tonight cool into the mid-teens to around 20 with temperatures on Sunday only warming into the mid-20s. We may see a bit of thinning in the cloud cover and a few peaks of sunshine in the afternoon, but that’s about all the variation we’ll see.

Look for similar conditions into next week.

Precipitation looks rather limited throughout the extended forecast with only a small chance for some rain or snow by the end of the workweek.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.