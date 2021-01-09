Seat belts save teenagers lives in I-80 rollover crash

WALCOTT, Iowa (KCRG) - Jessica Chalupa, 19, and Grace Schneiderman, 16, almost lost their lives Monday night.

“We’re really lucky to be here. I’m just glad things turned out the way they did,” said 16-year-old Grace Schneiderman from Davenport.

The two teens have been best friends since the summer of 2017.

“We’re practically sisters,” said 19-year-old, Jessica Chalupa from Blue Grass.

A friendship that was almost stripped apart in a split second after their vehicle hit black ice and rolled multiple times on Interstate-80, a few miles from the Iowa 80 Truckstop near Walcott.

Grace said was sound asleep until seconds before.

Jessie, driving the car, said a truck was flashing its lights at them, signaling the girls to move over.

“And, so, I was like I’ll take the hint, I’ll get over, just give me a second,” said Jessie.

Moments after changing lanes to make room for the truck, their car was in the ditch and landed upright after rolling multiple times, explained Jessie.

Now, they’re advocating for others to wear seat belts - the safety devices Lieutenant Brian Votroubek with Iowa State Patrol said allowed the girls to walk away alive.

“They’re very lucky they had their seat belts on. A lot of times in those rollover crashes you can be ejected or hit an object inside the vehicle and be seriously injured, and with their seat belts on they were able to walk away,” said Lt. Votroubek.

The two girls ended up with minor injuries - Grace a separated right shoulder - and Jessie, a few stitches on her left hand, but both girls say the bruises their seatbelts caused in the accident are worth it.

“There are definitely some pretty grotty marks on my shoulder and bruises, but if that’s what it’s going to take instead of going through the windshield or being dead, I’ll take that over anything,” said Jessie.

Lt. Votroubek said buckling up is the single most important thing you can do as a driver.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.