North Linn boys and girls pair up to sweep Springville

Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
COGGON, Iowa (KCRG) - The top-ranked North Linn Lynx boys basketball team survived a scare from top-5 ranked Springville on Friday night, taking down the Orioles 53-46. With the win, the Lynx improve to 10-0 on the season while Springville suffers their first loss of the season and now sits with a record of 11-1.

In the girls game, the Lynx were also victorious winning by a final score of 47-36. The Lynx improve to 8-1 while the Orioles drop to 11-1.

