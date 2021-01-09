North Linn boys and girls pair up to sweep Springville

COGGON, Iowa (KCRG) - The top-ranked North Linn Lynx boys basketball team survived a scare from top-5 ranked Springville on Friday night, taking down the Orioles 53-46. With the win, the Lynx improve to 10-0 on the season while Springville suffers their first loss of the season and now sits with a record of 11-1.

In the girls game, the Lynx were also victorious winning by a final score of 47-36. The Lynx improve to 8-1 while the Orioles drop to 11-1.

