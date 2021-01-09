Advertisement

Mother of Cedar Rapids shooting victim pleading for justice

By Phil Reed
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 3:13 PM CST
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The mother of a Cedar Rapids shooting victim is pleading for justice. Police say someone shot 21-year-old Jayson Jones last weekend at a home at at 8-18 11th Avenue Southeast. He died at a hospital from his injuries.

His mother Erin Brunston, remembers Jones as a fun loving person who loved to make people smile. She says he wasn’t a violent person, so she doesn’t understand why somebody do this to him.

“It’s been rough,” said Brunston. “Very rough. Every time I see his picture I just cry. I can’t sleep more than 3-4 hours a night. And I just wake up crying. I’m just exhausted.”

The funeral is this Monday. Police say this wasn’t a random act but have not named any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491.

Tips can also be submitted to Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME (1-800-272-7463) or by texting CRIMES (274637) and in the message/subject, type 5227 and your tip.

