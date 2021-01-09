Missing Jones County teens found in Illinois

PRINCETON, Ill. (KCRG) -Investigators say two missing teenagers from Jones County were found safe more than 100 miles away.

Rylea Ostrander, 13, and Elizabeth Rodgers, 14, were seen walking to Rustic Park in Lost Nation after school on Thursday. Hours later, the girls were reported missing.

The Sheriff’s Offices for Jones and Clinton counties, as well as the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, led search efforts on Thursday night.

Illinois State Police found the girls two hours away in Princeton Illinois on Friday morning.

Investigators believe the girls chose to leave on their own.

“Anytime that you hear that young girls like this have gone missing, we always get concerned and we put a lot of energy and effort to try to locate them as quickly as we can and as efficiently as we can and so we’re thankful that these two girls were found safe and that they weren’t abducted,” said Richard Rahn, Iowa DCI Special Agent.

Investigators have not released details about how the girls were able to get to Illinois.

The state DCI confirmed to TV9 they are home safe.

