Advertisement

Missing Jones County teens found in Illinois

Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 1:55 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, Ill. (KCRG) -Investigators say two missing teenagers from Jones County were found safe more than 100 miles away.

Rylea Ostrander, 13, and Elizabeth Rodgers, 14, were seen walking to Rustic Park in Lost Nation after school on Thursday. Hours later, the girls were reported missing.

The Sheriff’s Offices for Jones and Clinton counties, as well as the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, led search efforts on Thursday night.

Illinois State Police found the girls two hours away in Princeton Illinois on Friday morning.

Investigators believe the girls chose to leave on their own.

“Anytime that you hear that young girls like this have gone missing, we always get concerned and we put a lot of energy and effort to try to locate them as quickly as we can and as efficiently as we can and so we’re thankful that these two girls were found safe and that they weren’t abducted,” said Richard Rahn, Iowa DCI Special Agent.

Investigators have not released details about how the girls were able to get to Illinois.

The state DCI confirmed to TV9 they are home safe.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign displaying "wear a mask" sits in front of the Jesse Franklin Taylor Education Center,...
COVID-19 hospitalization numbers continue to show slow improvement
Rep. Ashley Hinson was sworn in Jan. 3, 2020.
“This isn’t right”: Iowa Congresswoman and GOP Chairman respond to President Trump’s Twitter ban
Trump supporters participate in a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington. As Congress...
Poll: Most Americans think Trump should be removed
A utility truck traveling northbound on Highway 151 in Linn County rolled over into a body of...
Truck rolls into water in Linn County

Latest News

Sphynx carved out of snow in Cedar Rapids
Sphinx carved out of snow in Cedar Rapids
Waterloo police respond to hit-and-run incident
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa legislators to return to session with security in mind
Spotting child abuse virtually
Spotting child abuse during virtual learning, QC Child Abuse Council gives tips
police
Police: Several in car fleeing Iowa police killed in crash