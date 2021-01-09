Advertisement

Man dies from injuries sustained in Washington home explosion

Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Washington, Iowa (KCRG) -A man seriously injured after an explosion at a home in Washington has died.

Authorities say 68-year-old George Carpenter died on Wednesday, January 7th from injuries he sustained as in a home explosion on January 4th.

Last Monday, Washington County Communications Center received multiple reports of a home explosion at approximately 4:00 A.M. at 1114 East Washington.

When crews arrived, they found the two occupants in the home had been injured. Both were treated at the scene, transported to Washington County Hospital and eventually transferred to the University of Iowa Hospital.

The home was considered a total loss and reports of damage to property as far as a city block were reported. The blast rattled nearby buildings and even damaged some windows in homes close to the incident.

The incident remains under investigation by the Iowa State Fire Marshall’s office as a gas explosion.

No further details are available at this time.

